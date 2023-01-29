Freeze Warning issued January 29 at 9:09PM PST until January 30 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures of 32

or colder expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing

temperatures of 32 or colder possible.

* WHERE…Interior Bay Area and Central Coast.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PST Monday. For the

Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will impact unsheltered

and marginally sheltered populations, kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.