Freeze Warning issued January 29 at 8:19AM PST until January 30 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures of 32 or colder expected.
* WHERE…Portions of California.
* WHEN…From midnight Sunday night to 9 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.