Freeze Warning issued January 29 at 1:05PM PST until January 30 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures of 32
or colder expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures of 32 or colder possible.
* WHERE…Interior Bay Area and Central Coast.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
PST Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Monday night
through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will impact unsheltered
and marginally sheltered populations, kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.