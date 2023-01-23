Beach Hazards Statement issued January 23 at 8:54PM PST until January 24 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents

along the coast, especially for northwest facing beaches.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern

Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…Through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS… Increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents

with incoming long period northwesterly swell. Sneaker waves

can move quickly knocking unaware beachgoers off their feet.

Remember, never turn your back to the ocean.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…If visiting the coast, keep children close

and pets on leads.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.