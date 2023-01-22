Wind Advisory issued January 22 at 8:11PM PST until January 23 at 7:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph expected. For higher elevations and gaps/passes, winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE…Bay Area (excluding coastal North Bay) and portions of

the Central Coast including Monterey, San Benito, and Santa

Cruz counties.

* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Given the recent rains and saturated soils trees will

have a higher likelihood of being blown down.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.