Wind Advisory issued January 22 at 8:11PM PST until January 23 at 7:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph expected. For higher elevations and gaps/passes, winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE…Bay Area (excluding coastal North Bay) and portions of
the Central Coast including Monterey, San Benito, and Santa
Cruz counties.
* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Given the recent rains and saturated soils trees will
have a higher likelihood of being blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.