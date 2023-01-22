Beach Hazards Statement issued January 22 at 7:57PM PST until January 24 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding.

For the Beach Hazards Statement, increased risk of sneaker waves

and strong rip currents along the coast, especially for

northwest facing beaches.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern

Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 3 PM PST Monday.

For the Beach Hazards Statement, from Monday afternoon through

Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of areas previously impacted by King Tide

events is expected, including low lying lots, parks, and roads

along the coast with the highest high tides. Increased risk of

sneaker waves and rip currents with incoming long period

northwesterly swell.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Tidal levels will rise along the Pacific

coast but impacts will be more localized to areas such as

Elkhorn Slough near Moss Landing and the mouth of the Salinas

river at the Salinas Lagoon. Beachgoers should be familiar with

times and heights of local tidal levels. Once King Tides

subside, continue to use caution on the beach as sneaker wave

risk will return.

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.