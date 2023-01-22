Beach Hazards Statement issued January 22 at 7:57PM PST until January 24 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding.
For the Beach Hazards Statement, increased risk of sneaker waves
and strong rip currents along the coast, especially for
northwest facing beaches.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern
Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 3 PM PST Monday.
For the Beach Hazards Statement, from Monday afternoon through
Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of areas previously impacted by King Tide
events is expected, including low lying lots, parks, and roads
along the coast with the highest high tides. Increased risk of
sneaker waves and rip currents with incoming long period
northwesterly swell.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Tidal levels will rise along the Pacific
coast but impacts will be more localized to areas such as
Elkhorn Slough near Moss Landing and the mouth of the Salinas
river at the Salinas Lagoon. Beachgoers should be familiar with
times and heights of local tidal levels. Once King Tides
subside, continue to use caution on the beach as sneaker wave
risk will return.
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.