Beach Hazards Statement issued January 22 at 2:32AM PST until January 22 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding

expected at prone low lying coastal locations across the coast

during peak high tide each day through Monday afternoon. For

the Beach Hazards Statement, increased risk of sneaker waves and

strong rip currents along the coast, especially for northwest

facing beaches.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern

Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 3 PM PST Monday.

For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of areas previously impacted by King Tide

events is expected, including low lying lots, parks, and roads

along the coast with the highest high tides. King Tides in

combination with a long period northwest swell will create

greater risk for sneaker waves as well as farther runup of water

near the coast and on beaches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Tidal levels will rise along the Pacific

coast but impacts will be more localized to areas such as

Elkhorn Slough near Moss Landing and the mouth of the Salinas

river at the Salinas Lagoon. Beachgoers should be familiar

with times and heights of local tidal levels and also use

caution as sneaker wave risk is enhanced due to incoming long

period swell. Sneaker waves in addition to King Tides could

create additional runup of water and can easily move logs,

making for hazardous conditions.

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.