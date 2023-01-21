Wind Advisory issued January 21 at 1:41PM PST until January 23 at 7:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected. For higher elevations and gaps/passes, winds 20
to 30 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE…Bay Area (excluding coastal North Bay) and portions of
the Central Coast including Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz
counties.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Sunday to 7 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Given the recent rains and saturated soils
trees will have a higher likelihood of being blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.