Beach Hazards Statement issued January 21 at 2:44PM PST until January 22 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding
expected at prone low lying coastal locations across the coast
during peak high tide each day through Monday afternoon. For
the Beach Hazards Statement, increased risk of sneaker waves and
strong rip currents along the coast, especially for northwest
facing beaches.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern
Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 3 PM PST Monday.
For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of areas previously impacted by King Tide
events is expected, including low lying lots, parks, and roads
along the coast with the highest high tides. King Tides in
combination with a long period northwest swell will create
greater risk for sneaker waves as well as farther runup of water
near the coast and on beaches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Tidal levels will rise along the Pacific
coast but impacts will be more localized to areas such as
Elkhorn Slough near Moss Landing and the mouth of the Salinas
river at the Salinas Lagoon. Beachgoers should be familiar
with times and heights of local tidal levels and also use
caution as sneaker wave risk is enhanced due to incoming long
period swell. Sneaker waves in addition to King Tides could
create additional runup of water and can easily move logs,
making for hazardous conditions.
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.