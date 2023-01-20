Freeze Warning issued January 20 at 8:46PM PST until January 21 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Freezing to Sub-freezing temperatures between 28 and 32
expected.
* WHERE…North Bay valleys, East Bay interior valleys & hills,
portions of Santa Clara County including the valley and
eastern hills, San Benito County, portions of interior
Monterey County including the Santa Lucia Mountains, Salinas
Valley and Gabilan Range.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will impact unsheltered
and marginally sheltered populations, kill crops/sensitive
vegetation, impact outdoor pets/livestock, and possibly damage
unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.