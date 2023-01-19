Beach Hazards Statement issued January 19 at 8:57PM PST until January 22 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding
expected at prone low lying coastal locations across the coast
during peak high tide through Monday afternoon. For the Beach
Hazards Statement, increased risk of sneaker waves and strong
rip currents along the coast, especially for northwest facing
beaches.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern
Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 3 PM PST Monday.
For the Beach Hazards Statement, from Friday evening through
Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of areas previously impacted by King Tide
events is expected, including low lying lots, parks, and roads
along the coast with the highest high tides. King Tides in
combination with a long period northwest swell arriving Friday
evening will create greater risk for sneaker waves as well as
farther runup of water near the coast and on beaches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Tidal levels will rise along the Pacific
coast but impacts will be more localized to areas such as
Elkhorn Slough near Moss Landing and the mouth of the Salinas
river at the Salinas Lagoon. Beachgoers should be familiar with
times and heights of local tidal levels and also use caution as
sneaker wave risk is enhanced due to incoming long period swell.
Sneaker waves in addition to King Tides could create additional
runup of water and can easily move logs, making for hazardous
conditions.
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.