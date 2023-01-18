Freeze Warning issued January 18 at 6:56PM PST until January 20 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Widespread freezing temperatures ranging 29 to 32
expected.
* WHERE…North Bay valleys, East Bay interior valleys & hills,
portions of Santa Clara county including the valley and eastern
hills, San Benito county, portions of interior Monterey county
including the Santa Lucia Mountains…Salinas Valley…Gabilan
Range.
* WHEN…From midnight Thursday night to 9 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will impact unsheltered
and marginally sheltered populations, kill crops/sensitive
vegetation, impact outdoor pets/livestock, and possibly damage
unprotected outdoor plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Overnight into early morning temperatures
will likely be near to below freezing again on Saturday morning.
Stay tuned for future updates.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.