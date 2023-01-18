Freeze Warning issued January 18 at 6:56PM PST until January 20 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Overnight into early morning temperatures will likely be near to below freezing again on Saturday morning. Stay tuned for future updates. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will impact unsheltered and marginally sheltered populations, kill crops/sensitive vegetation, impact outdoor pets/livestock, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

* WHERE…North Bay valleys, East Bay interior valleys & hills, portions of Santa Clara county including the valley and eastern hills, San Benito county, portions of interior Monterey county including the Santa Lucia Mountains…Salinas Valley…Gabilan Range.

