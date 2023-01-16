Wind Advisory issued January 16 at 2:06AM PST until January 16 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San
Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest,
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister
Valley, and Carmel Valley and Southern Monterey Bay and Big
Sur Coast.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Given the very saturated soils, trees and branches
can easily fall down in breezy to gusty conditions. Downed
trees can threaten lives, cause power outages, and fall into
waterways which could exacerbate flooding conditions. Gusty
winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Please alert your county officials if you see trees that look
weakened from recent storms. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.