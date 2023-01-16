Wind Advisory issued January 16 at 2:06AM PST until January 16 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San

Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest,

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister

Valley, and Carmel Valley and Southern Monterey Bay and Big

Sur Coast.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Given the very saturated soils, trees and branches

can easily fall down in breezy to gusty conditions. Downed

trees can threaten lives, cause power outages, and fall into

waterways which could exacerbate flooding conditions. Gusty

winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Please alert your county officials if you see trees that look

weakened from recent storms. Use extra caution when driving,

especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor

objects.