Wind Advisory issued January 16 at 2:06AM PST until January 16 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* WHERE…San Francisco, North Bay Coastal Ranges, North Bay
Interior Mountains, Coastal North Bay, North Bay Interior
Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, San Francisco Bay Coast,
East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara
Valley, East Bay Hills, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, Northern
Monterey Bay.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Given the very saturated soils, trees and branches
can easily fall down in breezy to gusty conditions. Downed
trees can threaten lives, cause power outages, and fall into
waterways which could exacerbate flooding conditions. Gusty
winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Please alert your county officials if you see trees that look
weakened from recent storms. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.