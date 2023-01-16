Wind Advisory issued January 16 at 2:06AM PST until January 16 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* IMPACTS…Given the very saturated soils, trees and branches can easily fall down in breezy to gusty conditions. Downed trees can threaten lives, cause power outages, and fall into waterways which could exacerbate flooding conditions. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Please alert your county officials if you see trees that look weakened from recent storms. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHAT…Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

