Wind Advisory issued January 15 at 3:05AM PST until January 16 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Monterey and San Benito counties including: Southern

Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San Antonio, Santa Lucia

Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Mountains of San

Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National

Park, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel

Valley and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Given the very saturated soils, trees and branches can

easily fall down in breezy to gusty conditions. Downed trees

can threaten lives, cause power outages, and fall into waterways

which could exacerbate flooding conditions. Gusty winds could

blow around unsecured objects.

Please alert your county officials if you see trees that look

weakened from recent storms. Use extra caution when driving,

especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor

objects.