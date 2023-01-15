Wind Advisory issued January 15 at 3:05AM PST until January 16 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Monterey and San Benito counties including: Southern
Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San Antonio, Santa Lucia
Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Mountains of San
Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National
Park, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel
Valley and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Given the very saturated soils, trees and branches can
easily fall down in breezy to gusty conditions. Downed trees
can threaten lives, cause power outages, and fall into waterways
which could exacerbate flooding conditions. Gusty winds could
blow around unsecured objects.
Please alert your county officials if you see trees that look
weakened from recent storms. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.