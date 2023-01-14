Skip to Content
today at 6:06 PM
Published 9:52 AM

Wind Advisory issued January 14 at 9:52AM PST until January 14 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…The Greater Bay Area including the Peninsula, East
Bay, South Bay and Santa Cruz county.

* WHEN…Until noon PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

