Wind Advisory issued January 14 at 2:44AM PST until January 14 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…The Greater Bay Area including the Peninsula, East
Bay, South Bay and Santa Cruz county.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to noon PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.