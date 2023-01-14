Special Weather Statement issued January 14 at 6:13PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
At 612 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Brown Valley Road, or near Corralitos, moving northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
San Jose, Watsonville, Gilroy, Morgan Hill, Corralitos, Brown Valley
Road, Freedom, Eureka Canyon Road, Uvas Canyon Park, Amesti,
Interlaken, San Martin, Aptos Hills-Larkin Valley, Aptos Hills-Larkin
and Day Valley.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.