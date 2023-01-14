Special Weather Statement issued January 14 at 5:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

At 500 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Woodside, or near San Carlos, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Fremont, Hayward, Sunnyvale, San Mateo, San Leandro, Redwood City,

Mountain View, Union City, Palo Alto, Newark, Menlo Park, Foster

City, Los Altos, San Carlos, East Palo Alto, Belmont, San Lorenzo,

Castro Valley, Half Moon Bay and Hillsborough.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.