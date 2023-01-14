Beach Hazards Statement issued January 14 at 9:50AM PST until January 16 at 8:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding.

For the Beach Hazards Statement, expect storm debris on beaches,

dangerous surf and swimming conditions, as well as dangerous

run-up.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern

Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 9 AM PST Monday.

For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated

road closures expected. Dangerous Beach conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The combination of high tidal cycles,

onshore winds, heavy runoff and continued rainfall will likely

lead to coastal flooding in locations prone to tidal flooding.

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.