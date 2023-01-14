Beach Hazards Statement issued January 14 at 12:21PM PST until January 16 at 8:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding.
For the Beach Hazards Statement, expect storm debris on
beaches, dangerous surf and swimming conditions, as well as
dangerous run- up.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern
Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 9 AM PST Monday.
For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only
isolated road closures expected. Dangerous Beach conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The combination of high tidal cycles,
onshore winds, heavy runoff and continued rainfall will likely
lead to coastal flooding in locations prone to tidal flooding.
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.