Wind Advisory issued January 13 at 6:39AM PST until January 13 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
WHAT…South to southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45
mph. Strongest winds mainly at higher elevations and along the
more immediate coast and bays.
* WHERE…Bay Area and the north Central Coast.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Given the recent rains and saturated soils
trees will have a higher likelihood of being blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.