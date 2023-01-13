Wind Advisory issued January 13 at 12:41PM PST until January 14 at 2:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San
Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest,
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister
Valley, and Carmel Valley and Southern Monterey Bay and Big
Sur Coast.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 2 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A fast moving cold front will bring a brief
period of potentially damaging winds to the Central Coast
Saturday with gusts to around 50 mph capable of bringing down
trees and powerlines.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.