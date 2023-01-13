Wind Advisory issued January 13 at 12:41PM PST until January 14 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…The Greater Bay Area including the Peninsula, East Bay,

South Bay and Santa Cruz county.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to noon PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A fast moving cold front will bring a brief

period of potentially damaging winds to the greater Bay Area

Saturday morning with gusts to around 50 mph capable of bringing

down trees and powerlines.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.