High Surf Warning issued January 13 at 9:50PM PST until January 14 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking

waves of 20 feet. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal

flooding expected.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern

Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…For the High Surf Warning, until 10 AM PST Saturday.

For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 3 AM Saturday to 9 AM PST

Monday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only

isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep

people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-

threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion

can be expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The combination of high tidal cycles,

onshore winds, heavy runoff and continued rainfall will likely

lead to coastal flooding in locations prone to tidal flooding.

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening

surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside

infrastructure.