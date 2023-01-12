Wind Advisory issued January 12 at 7:37PM PST until January 13 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…South to southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45

mph. Strongest winds mainly at higher elevations and along the

more immediate coast and bays.

* WHERE…Bay Area and the north Central Coast.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Given the recent rains and saturated soils

trees will have a higher likelihood of being blown down.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.