High Surf Warning issued January 12 at 6:49PM PST until January 14 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet, with

occasional waves up to 30 feet for steeply sloped beaches.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern

Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and

docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming

conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected.

Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening

surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside

infrastructure.