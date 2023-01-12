High Surf Warning issued January 12 at 6:49PM PST until January 14 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet, with
occasional waves up to 30 feet for steeply sloped beaches.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern
Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and
docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming
conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected.
Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening
surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside
infrastructure.