Wind Advisory issued January 11 at 2:04AM PST until January 11 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph

expected. Winds will be strongest along the coast and higher

terrain.

* WHERE…Bay Area and portions of the Central Coast including

Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz counties.

* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Given the recent rains and saturated soils

trees will have a higher likelihood of being blown down.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.