Wind Advisory issued January 11 at 2:04AM PST until January 11 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph
expected. Winds will be strongest along the coast and higher
terrain.
* WHERE…Bay Area and portions of the Central Coast including
Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz counties.
* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Given the recent rains and saturated soils
trees will have a higher likelihood of being blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.