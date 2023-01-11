Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued January 11 at 2:04AM PST until January 11 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph
expected. Winds will be strongest along the coast and higher
terrain.

* WHERE…Bay Area and portions of the Central Coast including
Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz counties.

* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Given the recent rains and saturated soils
trees will have a higher likelihood of being blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

