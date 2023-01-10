Special Weather Statement issued January 10 at 9:43AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

At 943 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13

miles west of Boulder Creek, or 17 miles southwest of Palo Alto,

moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

San Jose, Fremont, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Redwood City, Mountain

View, Palo Alto, Cupertino, Campbell, Menlo Park, Saratoga, Los

Gatos, Los Altos, East Palo Alto, Los Altos Hills, Atherton,

Woodside, Fruitdale, North Fair Oaks and Stanford.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.