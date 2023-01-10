Special Weather Statement issued January 10 at 7:08AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
At 707 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms over the San Francisco Peninsula and Santa Cruz
mountains. Movement was east at 45 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
San Jose, Fremont, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Redwood City,
Mountain View, Palo Alto, Santa Cruz, Cupertino, Campbell, Menlo
Park, Foster City, Saratoga, Los Gatos, Los Altos, Burlingame, San
Carlos, East Palo Alto and Belmont.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.