Special Weather Statement issued January 10 at 6:56AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

At 655 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Milpitas to near Interlaken. Movement was

northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

San Jose, Fremont, Santa Clara, Livermore, Pleasanton, Milpitas,

Watsonville, Gilroy, Campbell, Morgan Hill, Corralitos, Sunol, Brown

Valley Road, Mt. Hamilton, Eureka Canyon Road, East Foothills,

Sunol-Midtown, Fruitdale, Seven Trees and Interlaken.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.