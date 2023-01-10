Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued January 10 at 11:02PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

At 1102 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Los Gatos, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
San Jose, Campbell, Los Gatos, Alum Rock, East Foothills, Seven
Trees, Monte Sereno and Cambrian Park.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

