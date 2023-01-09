Wind Advisory issued January 9 at 9:19PM PST until January 10 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San

Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest,

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister

Valley, and Carmel Valley and Southern Monterey Bay and Big

Sur Coast.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.