January 10, 2023 7:06 AM
Published 9:19 PM

Wind Advisory issued January 9 at 9:19PM PST until January 10 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.

* WHERE…San Francisco Peninsula, San Francisco Bay Shoreline,
East Bay Valleys and Hills, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara
Valley and Hills, Northern Monterey Bay.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Alerts

National Weather Service

