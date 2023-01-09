Wind Advisory issued January 9 at 9:19PM PST until January 10 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Francisco Peninsula, San Francisco Bay Shoreline,
East Bay Valleys and Hills, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara
Valley and Hills, Northern Monterey Bay.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.