Wind Advisory issued January 9 at 12:06PM PST until January 10 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected. For higher elevations, south winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE…Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San
Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest,
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister
Valley, and Carmel Valley and Southern Monterey Bay and Big
Sur Coast.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.