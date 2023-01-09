Wind Advisory issued January 9 at 12:06PM PST until January 10 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected. For higher elevations, south winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of California.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.