Wind Advisory issued January 9 at 12:06PM PST until January 10 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected. For higher elevations, south winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE…Portions of California.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.