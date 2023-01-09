High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 7:44AM PST until January 9 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.
* WHERE…Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San
Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest,
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister
Valley, and Carmel Valley and Southern Monterey Bay and Big
Sur Coast.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.