High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 7:44AM PST until January 9 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of California.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.