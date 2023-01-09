High Surf Warning issued January 9 at 2:13PM PST until January 11 at 2:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern
Monterey Bay, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast
* WHEN…From 8 AM PST Tuesday unti 2 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks,
and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions
and significant beach erosion can be expected.
A High Surf Warning indicates that dangerous, battering waves are
expected to pound the shoreline, bringing potentially damaging
and life-threatening conditions. It is advised that people remain
away from the shoreline during this event, especially staying off
rocks, jetties and beaches.