High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 7:26PM PST until January 9 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected in the valley locations. 35 to 50 mph with gusts up
to 80 mph above 1000 feet. Local gusts to around 80 mph along
the coast and highest peaks.
* WHERE…Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San
Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest,
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister
Valley, and Carmel Valley and Southern Monterey Bay and Big
Sur Coast.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Due to very saturated soils, even winds
on the lower end of the speed range can cause downed trees.
When trees fall, this can be a threat to lives, cause power
outages, and add debris to waterways which can exacerbate
flooding.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.