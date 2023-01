High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 7:26PM PST until January 9 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected in the valley locations. 35 to 50 mph with gusts up

to 80 mph above 1000 feet. Local gusts to around 80 mph along

the coast and highest peaks.

* WHERE…San Francisco Peninsula, Santa Cruz county, East and

South Bay.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Due to very saturated soils, even winds

on the lower end of the speed range can cause downed trees.

When trees fall, this can be a threat to lives, cause power

outages, and add debris to waterways which can exacerbate

flooding.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.