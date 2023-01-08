High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 11:50PM PST until January 9 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected

in the valley locations. 35 to 50 mph with local gusts to

around 80 mph along the coast and highest peaks.

* WHERE…Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San

Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest,

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister

Valley, and Carmel Valley and Southern Monterey Bay and Big

Sur Coast.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Due to very saturated soils, even winds

on the lower end of the speed range can cause downed trees.

When trees fall, this can be a threat to lives, cause power

outages, and add debris to waterways which can exacerbate

flooding.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.