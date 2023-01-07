Wind Advisory issued January 7 at 9:43PM PST until January 8 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Entire Central Coast & Monterey Bay Region.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Due to very saturated soils, even winds

on the lower end of the speed range can cause downed trees.

When trees fall, this can be a threat to lives, cause power

outages, and add debris to waterways which can exacerbate

flooding.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.