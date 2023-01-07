Wind Advisory issued January 7 at 9:43PM PST until January 8 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Entire Central Coast & Monterey Bay Region.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Due to very saturated soils, even winds
on the lower end of the speed range can cause downed trees.
When trees fall, this can be a threat to lives, cause power
outages, and add debris to waterways which can exacerbate
flooding.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.