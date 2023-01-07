Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 10:26 PM
Published 1:38 PM

Wind Advisory issued January 7 at 1:38PM PST until January 8 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…San Francisco Bay Area.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Due to very saturated soils, even winds
on the lower end of the speed range can cause downed trees.
When trees fall, this can be a threat to lives, cause power
outages, and add debris to waterways which can exacerbate
flooding.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content