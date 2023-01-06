Wind Advisory issued January 6 at 9:08PM PST until January 8 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Central Coast.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Saturday to 1 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Due to very saturated soils, even winds on
the lower end of the speed range can cause downed trees. When
trees fall, this can be a threat to lives, cause power outages,
and add debris to waterways which can exacerbate flooding.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.