Wind Advisory issued January 6 at 9:08PM PST until January 8 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Central Coast.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Saturday to 1 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Due to very saturated soils, even winds on

the lower end of the speed range can cause downed trees. When

trees fall, this can be a threat to lives, cause power outages,

and add debris to waterways which can exacerbate flooding.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.