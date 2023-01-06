Wind Advisory issued January 6 at 1:09PM PST until January 8 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San

Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest,

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister

Valley, and Carmel Valley and Southern Monterey Bay and Big

Sur Coast.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Saturday to 1 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Due to very saturated soils, even winds on

the lower end of the speed range can cause downed trees. When

trees fall, this can be a threat to lives, cause power outages,

and add debris to waterways which can exacerbate flooding.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.