Wind Advisory issued January 5 at 2:06AM PST until January 5 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* WHERE…Higher elevations in the San Francisco Bay Area and

Central Coast.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will remain in the

region’s peaks and ridges. Occasional gusts up to 45 mph will

remain possible in the adjacent foothills.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.