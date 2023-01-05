High Surf Warning issued January 5 at 5:31PM PST until January 6 at 3:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Dangerously large breaking waves of 25 to 30 feet.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern
Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and
docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming
conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected.
Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening
surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside
infrastructure.