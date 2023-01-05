High Surf Warning issued January 5 at 4:53AM PST until January 6 at 3:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Dangerously large breaking waves of 25 to 30 feet.

* WHERE…San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern Monterey

Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…From 7 AM Thursday to 3 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and

docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming

conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The ocean is an unrelenting environment

with little to no chance of rescue. Respect this force of

nature and remain well away from hazardous ocean conditions.

Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening

surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside

infrastructure.