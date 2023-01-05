High Surf Warning issued January 5 at 10:29AM PST until January 6 at 3:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Coastal Flood Warning, coastal flooding is
possible due to excessive rainfall runoff, high tide, and large
westerly swell. For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large
breaking waves of 25 to 30 feet.
* WHERE…San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern Monterey
Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 4 PM PST this
afternoon. For the High Surf Warning, until 3 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property
including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure
will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Breaking
waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into
dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and
significant beach erosion can be expected.
Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If
travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through
water of unknown depth.
Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening
surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside
infrastructure.